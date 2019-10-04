Pakistani differently-abled groom’s wedding reception in Oslo goes viral

OSLO: A wedding reception of a Pakistani couple, recently held in Oslo, went viral on social media after it showed the differently-abled groom dancing with his friends to Punjabi tunes.

The wedding reception of Burhan Chishti and Fauzia was held in Oslo recently and was attended by nationals from thirteen different countries.

The video, posted yesterday, was shared on the social media website Facebook and has so far viewed by millions of people. It has also been shared thousands of times across different platforms.

Fauzia, who hails from Pakpattan in Pakistan, said that she loved Burhan and affectionately calls him Bobo.



She said that she inscribed Bobo’s name on her hand to express her feelings.



Bobo also said that the feeling was mutual, and even enacted some of his favorite dialogues from films before going off to dance to Punjabi beats with friends.

Bobo’s friends also shared their messages on the occasion, wishing the married couple utmost happiness in their marriage and recounting how they had traveled from different countries for the wedding reception.

Bobo, who suffers from polio, has an active presence on the social media. It is quite clear that he lives his life to the fullest.