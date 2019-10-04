Maulana Fazl fails to gain opposition's support: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not afraid of protest movement announced by Jamiat Ulema Islam chief Fazlur Rehaman .



Talking to private news channel, he assured that the incumbent government would complete its five years tenure, adding, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also face resistance if he disrupts political system.

He said the PTI government would not be blackmailed by threats of million marches and urged Maulana to highlight Kashmir cause in his protests.

He said the JUI-F chief had always protested against the democratic system and he wanted justice by holding protests on the roads rather than approaching court.

He said the country has already rejected "these corrupt elements" in elections. He said the those elements are now taking revenge from the country by announcing lockdowns against democratic government.

The minister said people would support the stance of prime minister Imran Khan regarding rule of law and the constitution.

Rasheed said the proposed Azadi March call by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad has failed to receive the support of other opposition parties and will most likely result in failure.

He suggested that the maulana should not use his Madrasa students for the sack of his political gains.

He assured that Pakistan People''s party leader Bilawal Bhutto will not join the Azadi March and the maulana is taking solo flight without support of other opposition parties.

He said the JUI-F chief is disappointed in advance over the failure of his Azadi march.

He said the whole plan of lockdown is aimed at protecting their own survival which is now at risk due to exposure of their corrupt practices.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been given popular mandate by the people on the pledge of carrying out accountability’ of the corrupt element. He said those involved in corruption would be taken to task.

The minister said across the board accountability against corruption will not stop, as the government is not afraid of opposition’s lockdowns and alliances.

Minister says the government is currently paying attention to get the country out of the economic crisis as soon as possible and the whole nation will see its results in a few months.