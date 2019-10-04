Weather Forecast For Pakistan, October 4, 2019

Westerly wave is presently affecting upper and central parts of the country.



Friday

Rain/wind-thunderstorms is expected at scattered places in all districts of Khyber Paktunkhawa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, while at isolated places in central and southern Balochistan, few districts of Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan.

Saturday

Widespread rain/wind- thunderstorms is expected in all districts of Balochistan and Sindh while at isolated places in North Khyber Paktunkhawa and south Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Isolated hail-storm is also expected at few places. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in central and Southern districts of Balochistan and Sindh.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Punjab (Faisalabad, Sialkot Layyah, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Rawalpindi, D.G. Khan, M.B. Din, T.T. Singh, Narowal, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Okara, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal districts) , while at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Buner, Dir, Peshawar, Chitral, Bannu, D.I. Khan districts), Sindh (Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Jacobabad districts), Balochistan (Lasbella, Kalat, Barkhan, Loralai, Ziarat, Gawadar districts) and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Shorkot 41, Sialkot (City 35, AP 27), Layyah, Karor 29, Kasur 27, Gujranwala 23, Islamabad (Zp 19, Bokra 07, A/P, Golra 05, Saidpur 01), Gujrat 18, Lahore (City 16, Ap 14), Murree 16, Joharabad 15, M.B. Din 12, Toba tek Singh, Rawalpindi 11, Narowal, Khanpur 10, Kota du 09, Jhelum 08, D.G. Khan, Chakwal 07, Mangla 06, Sargodha 05, Bahwalpur 04, Faisalabad, Okara, Bhakkar 03, Hafizabad 02, Khanewal, Multan, Sahiwal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 26, Pattan 23, Malam Jabba 11, Dir 09, Saidu Sharif 08, Balakot 06, Mirkhani, Kalam, Peshawar 05, Chitral, Bannu 03, Balochistan: Lasbella 10, Kalat 06, Barkhan 03, Loralai and Ziarat 02.