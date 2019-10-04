Firdous says Afghan Taliban did not meet with PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday denied that the Afghan delegation met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a message posted to Twitter on Friday, the SAPM clarified that the news regarding the meeting published in the media was not correct.

Earlier on Thursday, sources said that the Taliban leaders had met with the premier.

A high-level delegation of Taliban Political Commission is in Islamabad to hold talks on the peace process stalled after President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a scheduled meeting with them earlier this month.

Firdous said that talks with the Taliban leaders at the Foreign Ministry were a good omen for reconciliation process.

She said that it was the proof that Pakistan has always played a constructive role in creating a conducive environment for world and regional peace.

She said that the meeting of Taliban delegation with the foreign minister was part of the same process.

The SAPM expressed the hope that it would bear positive results soon.