Children must know about good touch, bad touch: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari has urged school teachers to encourage their students to speak out when someone touches them in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable.

Mazari was speaking at an event on child abuse awareness at a school near Islamabad. She said parents were also required to understand children's feelings and emotions.

The minister was of the view that children must know about good touch and bad touch.



Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) appreciated the endeavours of the Ministry of Human Rights for creating awareness about child abuse.

Nawaz pointed out that child abuse is a universal phenomenon and most of the cases go unreported. The lawmaker said the government was fully aware of the issue and making efforts to address it.