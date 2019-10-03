close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 3, 2019

Maulana Fazl says no plan to change date of Islamabad march

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday ruled out any possibility of reconciliation with the government.

Speaking to the media,  he said the march will begin on October 27 in which convoys from across the country would take part.

The JUIF chief said his party has three alternative plans to carry out the march in case the government attempts to create hurdles.

"We will come to the D-Chowk. We are not coming with an intention to leave early," he said, adding that he has no plans to change the date of the march.

Maulana, however, gave assurance that the march would be peaceful.

 Firdous Ashiq Awan  

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged Maulana Fazalur Rehman not to use innocent students of religious seminaries for politics.

In a tweet, she said using students of Madaris as a human shield for political interests was not democracy.

