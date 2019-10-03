Army commanders acknowledge effective highlighting of Kashmir dispute at UNGA

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Thursday said there will be no compromise on Kashmir which denies the right of self-determination to the people of the Indian occupied Muslim majority region.

The statement comes after the Corps Commander's Conference presided over by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the ISPR, the military's media wing, General Bajwa told the conference that the army is fully configured, prepared and determined to defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of the country at all costs.

"Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and no compromise shall be made which denies right of self-determination to our Kashmiri brethren," the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

It said Corps Commanders acknowledged effective highlighting of Kashmir dispute exposing Indian human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir during the UNGA session.

"Commanders reiterated resolve for befitting response to any Indian misadventure or aggression being conveyed through irresponsible media statements by Indian military commanders," the statement issued by the ISPR said.

It also expressed appreciation for effectively dealing foreign backed efforts at destabilizing Pakistan through machinations.

The ISPR said Geostrategic and national security environment and the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir also came under discussion at the Corps Commanders Conference.