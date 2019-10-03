Weather Forecast For Pakistan, October 3, 2019

Westerly wave is presently affecting upper and central parts of the country, and it will grip most parts of the country today.



Thursday

Rain/wind- thunderstorms is expected at scattered places in all districts of Khyber Paktunkhawa, Punjab Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, while at isolated places in central and southern Balochistan, few places of lower Sindh, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Friday

Rain/wind- thunderstorms is expected at scattered places in all districts of Khyber Paktunkhawa, Punjab, and lower sindh, while at all places in Islamabad , Kashmir including Muzafarabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in districts of Gawadar, Turbat, Khuzdar, Kalat, Barkhan, Nokkundi, Khanpur, R.Y. Khan, D.G. Khan, Kot Addu, Upper Dir, Swat, Bannu, Parachinar, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Balochistan: Gawadar 23, Turbat 05,Khuzdar, Kalat, Barkhan 03.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 19, Parachinar 05 Punjab: Khanpur 05, R.Y. Khan 04, D.G.Khan 03, Gilgit Baltsitan: Astore 02.