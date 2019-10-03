Pakistan playing an honest role in Afghan peace process: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that Pakistan is playing an honest role in search for peace in Afghanistan.



The minister passed the remarks in a meeting with the Afghan Taliban delegation held at the Foreign Office.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, Qureshi welcomed the delegation at the ministry and told them that Pak-Afghan ties are based on brotherly relations, historical, religious and cultural links.

Qureshi said, “Instability in Afghanistan is impacting both Islamabad and Kabul.” He added that Pakistan believes that war is not the solution to the situation in Afghanistan and dialogue is the only way forward.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was glad that the world has finally accepted their stance on the situation in Afghanistan.

The FM said, “Pakistan has played an honest role in search for peace in Afghanistan.” He added that a peaceful Afghanistan is necessary for regional stability.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban delegation also lauded Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process and urged for the resumption of dialogue with the United States.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, while speaking to Geo News, said, “We are negotiating with Pakistan on a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict".

The spokesperson added that issues of Afghan refugees and problems faced by Afghan traders was on their agenda.

A meeting with the Afghan delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is also expected with United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who is currently in Islamabad.