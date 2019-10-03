National security intimately linked with economy: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held a session with business leaders from across the country at the Army Auditorium after discussions and seminars on the 'interplay of economy and security'.



General Bajwa apprised the participants about improved internal security environment of the country which had enabled space for increased economic activity, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.



The army chief said that accessibility and responsiveness of government economic team to the business community was important and displayed understanding between public and private institutions was a good sign for intended positive trajectory in economic activity.

He added that national security was intimately linked to economy while prosperity was a function of balance in security needs and economic growth. COAS further said that the aim of various discussions and seminars was to bring stakeholders at one platform to formulate recommendations for a synergistic way forward, the military's media wing said.

"Government economic team apprised business community about initiatives being introduced by the government to facilitate businesses and the encouraging results of stabilisation efforts on national economy," the statement added.

The businessmen shared their suggestions with the government team to further improve the environment for ease of doing businesses and assured that they will cooperate in implementation of government reforms and also play their part by paying taxes and investing in a socially and economically responsible manner, it added.

The army chief thanked all participants for purposeful utilisation of the joint forum by stakeholders for discussions and seminars leading to formulation of policy recommendations for subsequent processes and implementation.