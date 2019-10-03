close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
October 3, 2019

PM Imran telephones Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina

Thu, Oct 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday telephoned his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to enquire about her health and conveyed his best wishes.

PM Imran underscored the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries and reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, according to a statement issued by the PM Office. 


