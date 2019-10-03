PM Imran telephones Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday telephoned his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to enquire about her health and conveyed his best wishes.
PM Imran underscored the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries and reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday telephoned his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to enquire about her health and conveyed his best wishes.
PM Imran underscored the historic and fraternal relations between the two countries and reiterated his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.