Kensington Palace’s Urdu language tweets win hearts

LONDON: Kensington Palace, the official Twitter account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, keeps its over 1.8 million followers updated about activities of the Royal Family members.

But it surprised people of Pakistan when it sent a couple of Tweets in Urdu hours before Prince William and Kate Middleton undertake a visit to the country.

The first tweet posted by Kensington Palace informed the followers about the Royal couple's visit to Aga Khan Centre in London.

The tweet had a #RoyalVisitPkaistan hashtag at the end of the statement which said "Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined His Highness The Aga Khan for a special event at the Aga Khan Centre, ahead of their official visit to Pakistan later this month".

Hours later, in another Urdu tweet Kensington Palace said "At the Aga Khan Centre The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met a range of people from Pakistan, including DJ and Producer @NaughtyBoyMusic, tabla virtuoso @tablashahbaz , flute maestro Muhammad Noman and @Seriouslive 's Maha Malik".

Speaking to a group of Pakistanis at the Aga Khan Centre at an exclusive reception hosted for them by His Highness the Aga Khan in association with Pakistan High Commission, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they are excited to visit Pakistan to meet its people and to witness and experience its beautiful culture.