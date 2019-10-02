Bilawal continues to criticise PM Imran’s UN speech

Mirpur: Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the prime minister's speech was good but it should have been more focused on the attack Indian has launced on the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to the media during his visit to earthquake hit areas of Azad Kashmir, he asked the prime minister to explain what practical measures he has taken for Kashmiris other than delivering the speech, a reference to Imran Khan’s address to the United Nations.

Bilawal Bhutto said the prime minister should have demanded democratic rights and right to self-determination for people of Occupied Kashmir.

Calling for the unity among Pakistanis on the issue of Kahsmir, he said “we all should raise the issue at every forum”.

"Every prime minister makes speeches at the United Nations on Kashmir. What appropriate action have you taken against Indian measures," said he.

Highlighting the ordeal of the people in Occupied Kashmir, the PPP chairman said Kashmiris' right to self-determination should be discussed more vigorously.

Criticizing the prime minister, he said instead of standing for Kashmiris Imran Khan was busy vanquishing the opposition.

Commenting on the plight of earthquake victims, he said the compensation being given to the affected people was not enough demanding the federal government to increase the amount of money.

He said the PPP workers were also taking part in the relief activities in Kashmir.