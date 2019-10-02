Shaniera Akram calls out journalist who addressed her as Wasim Akram's wife

Shaniera Akram has a name, and don’t you forget it!

Akram, and an anonymous woman, recently reminded journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha that she is more than just the wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram. During a panel discussion at the Islamabad Literature Festival, between Fasi Zaka, Ali Aftab Saeed, George Fulton and Nadeem Paracha, the latter repeatedly referred to Shaniera as “Wasim Akram's wife”.

"She has a name," a woman from the audience shot back, to huge applause.

Once the video of the incident hit the internet, it caught the attention of The Shaniera Akram. She tweeted: "Who is this amazing woman? #SheHasAName You go girl!"

Later she even responded to a snide comment about her. “If you are talking about someone on stage at a literacy festival you should at least give them the dignity of a name,” she wrote on Twitter, “I am not a celebrity but I have earned my name, thank you very much.”





