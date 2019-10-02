Shaniera Akram calls out journalist who addressed her as Wasim Akram's wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shaniera Akram has a name, and don’t you forget it!
Akram, and an anonymous woman, recently reminded journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha that she is more than just the wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram. During a panel discussion at the Islamabad Literature Festival, between Fasi Zaka, Ali Aftab Saeed, George Fulton and Nadeem Paracha, the latter repeatedly referred to Shaniera as “Wasim Akram's wife”.
"She has a name," a woman from the audience shot back, to huge applause.
Once the video of the incident hit the internet, it caught the attention of The Shaniera Akram. She tweeted: "Who is this amazing woman? #SheHasAName You go girl!"
Later she even responded to a snide comment about her. “If you are talking about someone on stage at a literacy festival you should at least give them the dignity of a name,” she wrote on Twitter, “I am not a celebrity but I have earned my name, thank you very much.”
