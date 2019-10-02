Weather Forecast For Pakistan, October 2, 2019

Westerly wave is presently affecting upper and central parts of the country, which is likely to interact with monsoon currents on Wednesday (evening/night) and it will grip most parts of the country on Thursday.



Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the day time. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Balochistan ( Kech, Awaran, Lesbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Quetta, Kohlo, Loralai, Barakhan districts), Sindh (Larkana , Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazeerabad, Nowsheroferoz, Dadu, Karachi districts), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Dir, Parachinar, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, North/South Waziristan districts), South Punjab ( Rajanpur, D.G. Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar , Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan districts) from afternoon, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Lahore districts, Kashmir including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the day time. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Balochistan ( Kech, Awaran, Lesbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Jhal Magsi, Zhob, Quetta, Kohlo, Loralai, Barakhan districts), Sindh (Larkana , Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazeerabad, Nowsheroferoz, Dadu, Karachi districts), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Dir, Parachinar, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, North/South Waziristan districts), South Punjab ( Rajanpur, D.G. Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar , Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan districts) from afternoon, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Lahore districts, Kashmir including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Kashmir and Islamabad, while at isolated places in districts of Zhob and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 35, Takht Bhai 09, Parachinar 05, Malamjabba 03, Saidusharif 02, Punjab: Bahawlpur ( AP 34, City 22), Multan 05, Kot Addu 03, D.G. Khan 02, Gilgit Baltsitan: Bagrote, Bunji 03, Astore 02, Balochistan : Dalbandin & Barkhan 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi, Sh. Banazirabad 41°C, Sibbi, Dalbandin, Sukkur and Dadu 40°C.