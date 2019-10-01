Pakistani authorities hand over BSF soldier's body to India: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistani authorities have handed over the body of an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier to the Indian officials, the Inter-Service Public Relations said in a press statement on Tuesday.

According to Pakistan Army’s media cell, the Indian BSF soldier — identified as Sub-Inspector Paritosh Mondal — had drowned while crossing ‘Aik Nullah’ along the Working Boundary, inside Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased soldier's body had swept towards the Pakistani side, the ISPR said, adding that the Indian BSF had requested the Pakistan Rangers to search for the body.

Pakistan Rangers Punjab undertook a search operation, recovered the body, and handed over to the Indian BSF today as per the military procedure, the ISPR added.