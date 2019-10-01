Kasur child rapist, murderer arrested as police successfully match DNA

LAHORE: The man who kidnapped, raped, and murdered four children in Kasur's district, Chunian, has been arrested, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said as he addressed a news conference Tuesday evening.



The accused — identified as Sohail Shehzad — was arrested for kidnapping, raping, and murdering four children, namely Imran, 12, of Rana Town, Salman, 9, and Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8.



The bodies of the four minors were recovered from sand dunes in and near the Chunian Industrial Area.

CM Buzdar informed reporters during the press conference that the suspect was tracked and detained after his DNA matched the samples collected from near the bodies of the deceased children. Sohail Shehzad will be tried in the anti-terrorism court, he added.



Last month, police had said the remains of at least three of the four children who went missing from the city's Chunian locality over the past 75 days were found.



Raped before being buried

All three were brutally raped before being buried underground, police had confirmed, saying the body of one of the four missing children was recovered, while only the remains of the other two were found.



Also read: Shahid Afridi demands public hanging of rapists

Forensic teams collected samples and evidence from the various crime sites after Buzdar had taken took notice of the incident and summoned a report in this regard.



A day later, protests had erupted across the city, protesters shutting down the shops and transport in some areas. The city's trade and bar associations had called for a strike after the dead bodies of three children were discovered by authorities.



Protesters had targeted a police station and pelted it with stones as anger over the incident spilt over into different parts of the Chunian locality.



They demanded that the police arrest the culprits behind the incident.



Punjab government's action

Subsequently, the inspector-general of police (IGP) for Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan, had observed in a statement that there seemed to be similarities in the incidents of child abduction and murder.

A special team — led by the superintendent of police (SP) for investigation in Kasur, Quddus Baig — was dispatched in this regard and the IGP directed them to present an initial report in six hours.

A joint investigation team (JIT) was also formed to probe the matter.

Read more:



