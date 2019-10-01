AIOU to make available text books Online

ISLAMABAD: As another major initiative facilitating the students in their study process, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would make available its text books Online from next semester.



The students who will opt for the online books could be able to get reasonable fees concession.

Meanwhile, the University will continue the existing practice of sending books to its enrolled students by post.

This was decided at Regional Heads conference held through video-conferencing.

Addressing the heads of 49 regional offices, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said the University was empowering its 49 regional offices, with additional resources enabling them to handle students-related affairs more efficiently and to its expand academic network.

In order to bring the maximum number of people into the academic network, supporting facilities were being enhanced, he said adding the University was also gradually moving towards automation and Online system to make admission, books mailing and examination process more students friendly.

The regional directors, during day-long deliberations reviewed the ongoing admissions (Autumn 2019) and discussed ways and means to further improve students enrollment in its various programmes.

The conference was also participated by the Deans, who spoke about the new academic programmes introduced from the new semester, autumn 2019.