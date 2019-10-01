Khursheed Shah's remand extended

SUKKUR: A court on Tuesday extended remand of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah for 13 days, according to Geo News.

The PPP stalwart was presented before the court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following the completion of his remand.

The NAB requested for a 15-day extension in the remand, but the judge gave approval for only 13 days.

NAB had arrested Shah from Islamabad last month.

The PPP leader is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur.