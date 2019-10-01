close
Tue Oct 01, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 1, 2019

Khursheed Shah's remand extended

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 01, 2019
NAB presented the PPP leader before a court after his remand expired-File photo 

SUKKUR: A court on Tuesday extended remand of  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah for 13 days, according to Geo News.

The PPP stalwart was presented before the court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)  following the completion of his remand.

The NAB  requested for a 15-day extension in the remand, but the judge  gave approval for only 13 days.

NAB had arrested Shah from Islamabad last month.

 The PPP leader is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur.

