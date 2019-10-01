Qasim Suri moves SC against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Former deputy speaker Qasim Suri on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against his disqualification from the National Assembly.

On September 27, an election tribunal had declared Suri’s victory from National Assembly seat NA-265 constituency (Quetta-II) null and void and had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold re-election there.



Suri’s lawyer, Naeem Bukhari filed the petition on behalf of his client in the Supreme Court, stating that the decision of the election tribunal to be declared as void.

The petition further states that irregularities in the electoral process could not be attributed to his client.

The election win of Suri had earlier been challenged by Balochistan National Party leader Nawabzada Lashkari Raisani. The latter had alleged that Suri had won the election by rigging the polls.

Suri had been elected from the area back in 2018 on a ticket of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Suri was later elected to hold the position of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.