PM Imran unhappy with PTI lawmaker for raising inflation in NA

ISLAMABAD. Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out against lawmakers from his party during a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary members on Monday, according to reports.

PTI lawmaker Noor Alam Khan, from Peshawar, had raised the issue of inflation and criticised the incumbent government on the Assembly floor earlier, which did not go down well with the premier.

According to sources, PM Imran, while commenting on the lawmaker’s criticism, asked why Noor Alam Khan had not raised his voice when the country was being plundered by previous governments.

The prime minister told the meeting that all lawmakers, including Noor Alam Khan, should remember that the high prices were a result of the previous government’s economic policies.

In the meeting, the party lawmakers also spoke out against the federal ministers for not listening to their grievances. Reports later suggested that a major reshuffle in the federal cabinet might be on the cards.

Arbab Alam, another lawmaker from Peshawar, said that the ministers do not take out the time to meet them, and also do not resolve their valid complaints.

According to sources, Arabab was about to leave the meeting, when Prime Minister Imran Khan told him that he will remove those ministers who have not been performing.