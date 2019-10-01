Two cops among six arrested in Karachi gang rape case

KARACHI: Police have arrested six people including two cops accused of gang raping a woman in Karachi’s Shadman Town area.

The complainant told police that armed suspects barged into her house at 12:00 PM on September 26.

She said she was raped on gun point as suspects took pictures and made video of their crime.

The victim said two of the suspects were being called Sarfraz and Kamran Malik by their accomplices.

She said the suspects threatened her against sharing the details of the incident with anyone before leaving her house.

The victim said she informed her husband of the incident before approaching the police.

The police said they have arrested the six suspects after registering a case on behalf of the woman in Ajmair Nagri Police Station and that they have admitted to have committed the crime.

The policemen named in the FIR have been identified as Malik Danish and Sarfraz who are serving in Gulshan-e-Mamar and DIG West Office respectively.

Investigators say both the policeman and the victim live in the same locality.

Other suspects have been identified as Abdul Razzaq, Naeem, Liaquat and Kamran Malik.