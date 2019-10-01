Shah Mehmood Qureshi congratulates Maleeha Lodhi on completion of UN tenure

ISLAMABAD. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has congratulated Maleeha Lodhi for the completion of her tenure as Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Qureshi said, “On the completion of her tenure as Pakistan's Ambassador to UN, I would like to extend my gratitude to Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi.”

The foreign minister said that Lodhi served the country with dignity, diligence and honour. He also wished her the very best for her future.

Lodhi replied to the minister’s tweet by saying that it was an honour to serve Pakistan and that she will continue to do so.

According to the foreign ministry, Munir Akram will replace Lodhi as Pakistan's permanent representative to United Nations.