Thar residents make scrumptious locust biryani, curry dishes

THAR: Making the most of a difficult situation, the residents of Tharparkar invented a delicious way of dealing with locust attacks, by cooking dishes made with them.

In Thar’s Chacharo area, restaurants are selling biryani and curry dishes made from locusts.

One of the restaurant owners also shared the secret of how to cook these locusts.

A locust has to be cleaned first, with its legs and hind portion being detached from the body, he explained.

Earlier, it was reported that Sindh’s crops were threatened by locust attacks. Locusts have been long considered a delicacy in the region, with locals calling them a great source of vitamins.