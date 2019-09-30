close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 30, 2019

Thar residents make scrumptious locust biryani, curry dishes

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 30, 2019
In Thar’s Chacharo area, restaurants are selling biryani and curry dishes made from locusts

THAR: Making the most of a difficult situation, the residents of Tharparkar invented a delicious way of dealing with locust attacks, by cooking dishes made with them.

In Thar’s Chacharo area, restaurants are selling biryani and curry dishes made from locusts.

One of the restaurant owners also shared the secret of how to cook these locusts.

A locust has to be cleaned first, with its legs and hind portion being detached from the body, he explained.

Earlier, it was reported that Sindh’s crops were threatened by locust attacks. Locusts have been long considered a delicacy in the region, with locals calling them a great source of vitamins. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan