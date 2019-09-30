close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 30, 2019

PM Imran meets earthquake victims in Mirpur visit

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 30, 2019

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Mirpur hospital to meet the earthquake victims being treated at the health facility.

The prime minister chaired a meeting where he was briefed about the relief activities in the quake-hit region.

PM Imran was in the US to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session when the area was hit by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that killed nearly 40 people and injured over 400.

The participants of the meeting were informed about the relief measures and the strategy for rehabilitation of the victims.

“Prime Minister Khan expresses his grief over loss of lives in AJK due to the earthquake earlier this week,” the premier was quoted as saying by the PTI.

“I got to know about the earthquake at UNGA and wanted to visit you immediately but alas my flight from US got a bit delayed.”

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

The PM also visited District Hospital Mirpur to inquire about the health of those wounded in the calamity.

Latest News

More From Pakistan