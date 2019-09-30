PM Imran meets earthquake victims in Mirpur visit

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Mirpur hospital to meet the earthquake victims being treated at the health facility.

The prime minister chaired a meeting where he was briefed about the relief activities in the quake-hit region.

PM Imran was in the US to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session when the area was hit by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that killed nearly 40 people and injured over 400.

The participants of the meeting were informed about the relief measures and the strategy for rehabilitation of the victims.

“Prime Minister Khan expresses his grief over loss of lives in AJK due to the earthquake earlier this week,” the premier was quoted as saying by the PTI.

“I got to know about the earthquake at UNGA and wanted to visit you immediately but alas my flight from US got a bit delayed.”

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

The PM also visited District Hospital Mirpur to inquire about the health of those wounded in the calamity.