Weather Forecast For Pakistan, 30 September 2019

Weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.



Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad and Islamabad, while at isolated places in districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Parachinar, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank and Gilgit Baltistan in afternoon.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Lahore, Narowal, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad and Islamabad, while at isolated places in districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Parachinar, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Tank, Kech, Gawadar, Panjgur and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara, Malakand, Makran and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad Sahiwal, Okara and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Kashmir: Muzffarabad (City 17, Ap 15), Garidupatta 17, Rawalakot 08, Punjab: Narowal 20, Murree 09, Sialkot 07, Hafizabad 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 02, Lahore (City 02, AP 01), Jauharabad, Okara, Sahiwal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 19, Dir 10, Kalam 05, Malamkabba 01, Balochistan: Lasbella 14, Barkhan 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 43°C, Dalbandin 42°C.