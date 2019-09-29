Karachi: Man arrested for sexually assaulting daughter-in-law

KARACHI: Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting his daughter-in-law in Surjani Twon area of the city, Geo News reported on Sunday.

The TV channel said the police have registered an FIR against the man identified as Safdar after his daughter-in-law approached the police station with her complaint.

The woman said she lives with her three children in Surjani Town while her husband works in Islamabad.

She accused Safdar of subjecting her to torture and sexual assault in the absence of her husband.

The woman said she made a video of her father-in-law after her relatives and husband demanded proofs to corroborate her claims.

The police said the suspect has been arrested and investigation was underway.