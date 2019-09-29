Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 29-09-2019

Rain is expected at scattered places in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, districts of punjab (Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur), According to Met Office on Sunday.

It said showers are also expected at isolated places in districts of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Islamabad, districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan) and in districts of Kalat including Khuzdar. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.





