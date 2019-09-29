Annual investiture ceremony held at Pakistan Embassy College, Beijing

BEIJING: An impressive investiture ceremony of newly elected Students’ Council of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) was held here in the College Gymnasium.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi graced the occasion as a chief guest.

Principal, Shazia Amjad, staff and the students welcomed the guests. The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran.

While addressing the audience, the chief guest appreciated the role of the college for imparting quality education to the children of the embassy staff as well as the students from other countries.

She remarked that practice of holding elections and establishing students’ council in the college will inculcate the qualities of leadership among the students.

Ambassador Hashmi advised the students to take responsibility and work hard on their talents and potentials in a bid to prepare them to contribute to the development of the country.

She also acknowledged the hard work and efforts of the faculty members for making excellent arrangements for the event.

The members of Students’ Council are elected through voting annually. Muhammad Taha, a student of A-Level was elected as the Head Boy while Eiman Noor Asif also a student of A-Level was elected as the Head Girl. Vice Principal Maqsood administered the oath to the newly elected council.

At the end, the Ambassador presented a Pakistan-made football to the captain of school’s Football Club.

Senior officials, parents, teachers, and students of the college attended the auspicious event.