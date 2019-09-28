Murad Ali Shah says party, assembly empower CM to continue whether in jail or not

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that the party nominates a candidate for chief minister and the provincial assembly elects him, adding that later it becomes the prerogative of the party and assembly to continue with the CM even if he is in a jail or anywhere else.

CM Sindh said this while addressing a press conference at CM House in which Dr Bande Ali Leghari, a leading personality from Dadu announced to quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and joined Pakistan Peoples Party.

To a question, the chief minister said that the party and the provincial assembly were empowered to continue their chief minister or get his resignation, in case he is arrested.

“I am surprised to see that some of media friends always talk about my [CM] arrest,” he said and asked why he would be arrested when he was cooperating with the National Accountability Bureau in its inquiry.

The chief minister said that the PPP had a strength of 98 MPAs in the provincial assembly and after bye-election on two seats, Larkana and Johi, the party’s strength would reach 100.

Murad Ali Shah said that the NAB’s question was about the authority of giving tariff. “It is my subject and I can write a thesis on it,” he said and added that he had talked about the tariff in last four Council of Common Interest meetings.

To a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the United Nations General Assembly, Shah said that the speeches of Zulfiqar A Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in General Assembly were a part of history and speak louder about their great statesmanship.