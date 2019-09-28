JUI-F leader Maulana Hanif, two others killed in Chaman blast

CHAMAN: At least three people, including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif, were killed in an explosion in Chaman on Saturday, officials said.



At least eight other people were injured when the bomb, planted in a motorcycle, went off on the busy Taj Road area where business centres, offices of media outlets, and political parties are located.

The blast occurred when JUI-F leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif was passing through the area.

The explosion was so loud that it shattered the windowpanes of nearby buildings and was heard in far off areas.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. Hanif was also shifted to the hospital and was said to be in critical condition before he succumbed to his wounds.

Police cordoned off the area where investigators were collecting evidence.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman condemned the bomb blast, saying that he was deeply aggrieved due to the death of his party’s leader.

“Maulana Mohammad Haneef was a sincere leader,” said Fazl-ur-Rehman, calling the incident a conspiracy against peace.

Fazl urged his party workers to aid in rescue activities.