Sat Sep 28, 2019
Pakistan

September 28, 2019

Safar moonsighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting on Sunday

Sat, Sep 28, 2019
Mufti Munib-ur- Rehman will chair the meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee- File photo

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is due to be held on Muharram-ul-Harram 29 (September 29, Sunday) for sighting the Hilal of Safar,  the second month of the Islamic calendar.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would chair the meeting  schedule to be held at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar,Karachi, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in a statement.

The Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would meet at their respective places on same date and time with zonal and district members to attend.

The committee of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would at building of Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

All information about the position of crescent will be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Karachi on cell no.

0300 9285203; 0321-2022000; 0300-6831822; 0333-2697051; 021-99261412 ans 021-99261413. Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.

