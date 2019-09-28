Safar moonsighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is due to be held on Muharram-ul-Harram 29 (September 29, Sunday) for sighting the Hilal of Safar, the second month of the Islamic calendar.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would chair the meeting schedule to be held at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar,Karachi, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in a statement.

The Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would meet at their respective places on same date and time with zonal and district members to attend.

The committee of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would at building of Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

All information about the position of crescent will be conveyed to Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Karachi on cell no.

0300 9285203; 0321-2022000; 0300-6831822; 0333-2697051; 021-99261412 ans 021-99261413. Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.