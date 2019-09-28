Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday, 28-09-2019

Rain and thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, districts of punjab (Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur), according to Met Office on Saturday.

It said rain is also expected at isolated places in districts of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Islamabad, districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan) and in districts of lower Sindh (Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin).. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in all districts of Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, districts of punjab (Gujranwala, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur), while at isolated places in districts of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Islamabad, districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan) and in districts of Balochistan (Kalat and Makran).. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Hazara, Kohat, Mardan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 67, Shamsabad 21), Islamabad (A/P 59, Golra 34, Bokra 33, ZP 12, Saidpur 06), Narowal 48, Mangla 32, Murree 11, Jhelum 07, Gujrat 06, Attock 04, Bhoun 03, Sialkot(City 01), Lahore (City Trace), Sindh: Karachi (Nazimabad 58, Surjani Town, Saddar 45, Masroor Base 33, North Karachi 27, Landhi 20, Kemari 15, Faisal Base 11, Gulistan-e-Johar 03, , A/P 02, Jinnah Terminal 01), Chhor 19, Dhali 10, Mithi, Kaloi 03, Badin Trace, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 33, Kakul 32, Parachinar 04, Takht Bahi 03, Kashmir: Haraman 25, Bandi Abbaspur 16, Panjera 10, Hajira 04, Rawalakot 02, Kotli, Brarkot 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi, Lasbella 42°C, Sukkur, Dalbandin and Sibbi 41°C.