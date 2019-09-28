Technical fault: PM Imran's plane forced to turn back to New York

The airplane on which Prime Minister Imran Khan was travelling back to Pakistan on after a successful tour of the United States was rerouted back to New York on Saturday after developing a technical fault.

According to reports, the minor technical fault was being fixed and there was no cause for concern. The technical fault was noticed when the airplane was near Toronto.

PM Imran will spend the rest of his day in New York and board the airplane once the technical fault has been fixed. It is not immediately clear when the fault will be fixed.