PM Imran briefs UN secretary general on Indian occupied Kashmir situation

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and underscored the responsibility of the world body to take urgent steps to save lives in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) dispute.

PM Imran briefed the UN chief on the 54-day long siege of over eight million Kashmiris amidst communications blackout, saying Such a draconian lockdown had no parallel in recent history.

The premier rejected India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5 as those were in clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.



Noting that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights had comprehensively documented the previous gross human right violations by India in the occupied valley, the prime minister underlined that India’s recent actions represented a new chapter of intensified human rights abuses.

He highlighted the risks to regional peace and security that arose from India’s illegal and irresponsible actions.

The UN secretary general expressed his deep concern over the human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He reaffirmed that he would remain engaged on the issue and conveyed that his offer to help facilitate a peaceful solution continued to stand.