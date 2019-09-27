Weather Forecast For Pakistan, 27 September 2019

Weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southeastern parts of the country. A Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.



Weather Forecast for Friday (Night):

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, districts of upper/central Punjab (Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal), Islamabad, districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan), districts of lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Karachi, Thatta, Badin).

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, districts of upper/central Punjab (Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan) and Islamabad, while at isolated places in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Peshawar).

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sukkur, Makran, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Narowal 60, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 52, Chaklala 39), Islamabad (A/P 12, ZP 07, Saidpur 03), Sialkot (City 32, A/P 01), Mangla 26, Jhelum 24, Gujrat 04, M.B. Din 03, Hafizabad 01, Kashmir: Kotli 34, Muzaffarabad 24, Rawalakot 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 30, Pattan 05, Parachinar 04, Besham 01, Sindh: Karachi (Nazimabad 58, Surjani Town, Saddar 45, Masroor Base 33, North Karachi 27, Landhi 20, Faisal Base 11, Gulistan-e-Johar 03, Jinnah Terminal 01, A/P 02), Nagarparkar 21, Islamkot, Kaloi 12, Thatta 08, Badin 03, Padidan 02, Balochistan: Panjgur 02.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi, Lasbella 42°C, Sukkur, Dalbandin and Sibbi 41°C.