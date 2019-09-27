Sindh govt to construct new graveyards in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh Government on Friday decided to allocate state land for construction of new graveyards in Karachi, directing the Commissioner to identify available state land for the purpose.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, said a statement.



The Commissioner Karachi briefed the participants of the meeting that graveyards in Karachi were out of space and there was immediate need to establish new graveyards in all six districts of the city.



The Metropolitan Commissioner informed the meeting that there were 203 graveyards under the administration of KMC in the city.

Out of 203 there were 184 graveyards for Muslims, 12 for Christians , 5 graveyards for Hindus and one each for Jews and Parses.

He further informed the meeting that the KMC was also developing three new graveyards in the city at Surjani sector 16,Link Road N-5 at Super highway and at Taiser - Gaddap town.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah stated that lack of space in graveyards has emerged as a major issue.

He said that there was an urgent need to allocate more land for graveyards not only for Muslims but also for minorities.



