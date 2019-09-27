close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 27, 2019

Selfie craze? Bahria University student dies after falling from building

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A female student of Bahria University reportedly fell to her death on Thursday while taking selfie from the 'fourth floor of an under construction building' in Islamabad.

Haleema, a second-semester student of business and finance, fell from an open balcony in the Islamabad campus of the university.

According to the university officials, she fell while taking a selfie from the building’s fourth floor. She was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

Sources said she died after falling off a floor of an under-construction building on the campus where students were not allowed to go to.

On the other hand, students have said the university is hiding the real details about Haleema’s death.

Students said, accounting and finance classes were held on the fourth floor of the university’s fourth floor and the accident occurred due to an empty space which was left for a lift.

