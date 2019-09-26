Frightened by earthquake, patients refuse to stay at Mirpur hospital

MIRPUR: Patients have refused to stay inside the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) as tremors continued to jolt earthquake-hit region in Azad Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Geo News, frightened by the seismic activity, the patients have moved to the parking lot of the hospital.

Authorities said that they have decided to shift the patients to a new hospital building and the Health Secretary has also given approval in this regard.

Officials at the hospital said only six patients out of total 75 have been admitted and tents have been put up to accommodate others who are not willing to enter the building.

A powerful quake killed 38 people on Tuesday, flattened thousands of homes and destroyed infrastructure and roads in the same area.

The aftershock rattled already frayed nerves in the city of Mirpur in Azad Kashmir, as fears of the fallout from another powerful tremor sent hundreds into the streets and put local hospitals on alert.



