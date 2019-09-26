Qandeel Baloch murder: Model Court to announce verdict on Friday

MULTAN: A model court would announce verdict in 2016 Qandeel Baloch murder case on Friday as lawyers and prosecution have completed their arguments.

The case was transferred to the model court on August 3 after that Judge Imran Shafi had conducted hearing on daily basis.

Aslam Mahira, father of Qandeel Baloch and complanant in the case, had nominated his sons Wasim, Arif and Aslam Shaheen along with a cleric Mufti Abudl Qawi, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit and Zafar.

Primary suspect Wasim had surrendered and was taken into custody a day after the murder.

He confessed to committing the crime but laterr backtracked from his statement.

During the trial, Qandeel Baloch's father also requested the court to pardon his sons but the court rejected his application.

The primary suspects is in judicial custody while suspects are on bail.

Earlier, the mother of the slain had alleged that her daughter was murdered by her son at the behest of Mufti Abdul Qawi.

Qandeel Baloch was murdered on July 15, 20016 in Multan's Muzaffarabad area.