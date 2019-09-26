Shahid Khaqan says manhandling will not go unanswered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister and a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz veteran, was on Thursday produced before an accountability court which sent him on judicial remand.
Also read: Officer manhandles Shahid Khaqan during NAB probe?
His court appearance came amid reports that he was manhandled by a NAB investigator during interrogation at the anti-graft body's Rawalpindi office.
Were you mahandled (by NAB), asked a journalist during an informal interaction.
"No there was no mishandling, I was about to mishandle the expert they had brought in. That NAB person deserved to be manhandled. I didn't manhandle him, but I should have," he was quoted by Geo News as having told the journalists.
Asked whether a glass was thrown at him, the former prime minister said any such act will not go unanswered.
