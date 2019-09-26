close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 26, 2019

Shahid Khaqan says manhandling will not go unanswered

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 26, 2019
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been sent to judicial remand in LNG case: File photo

Islamabad: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister and a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz veteran, was on Thursday produced before an accountability court which sent him on judicial remand.

Also read: Officer manhandles Shahid Khaqan during NAB probe?

His court appearance came amid reports that he was manhandled by a NAB investigator during interrogation at the anti-graft body's Rawalpindi office.

Were you mahandled (by NAB), asked a journalist during an informal interaction.

"No there was no mishandling, I was about to mishandle the expert they had brought in. That NAB person deserved to be manhandled. I didn't manhandle him, but I should have," he was quoted by Geo News as having told the journalists.

Asked whether a glass was thrown at him, the former prime minister said any such act will not go unanswered.

