PM Imran meets Norwegian counterpart, briefs her on current situation in region

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and briefed her on the current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) .

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Imran Khan briefed the Norwegian Prime Minister on the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) entailing grave risks for peace and security. He underscored the need for urgent steps by the international community to help alleviate the sufferings of the Kashmiri people subjected to inhuman lockdown for seven weeks.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the Afghanistan issue and underscored the importance of successful conclusion of the peace and reconciliation process.



PM Imran Khan, who is currently in the US to attend the session of the United Nations General Assembly, expressed the desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties during the meeting with Erna Solberg.

The two prime ministers also agreed that a vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Norway played an important role in strengthening friendship between the two countries.