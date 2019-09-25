Fact-check: Photo of Greta Thunberg and George Soros?

An image has been shared hundreds of times in multiple posts on Twitter and Facebook which purports to show teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg with Hungarian-born American financier George Soros. The claim is false; the image has been manipulated from a photo of Thunberg with former US Vice President Al Gore.

The image was published here on Twitter on September 22, 2019.

It purports to show teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg and Hungarian-born American financier George Soros.

Below is a screenshot of the post:

The tweet’s caption states: “This is that climate change girl Greta with George Soros. As soon as I saw the pic I noticed there is a very strong resemblance. I feel he is behind all these climate change marches for his Globalist agenda”.

The image was also published on Twitter here, here, here, here, and here; and on Facebook here and here with a similar claim.

A reverse image search on Google found the original photo published on Thunberg’s verified Instagram account here and Twitter account here in December 2018.

Below is a screenshot of the Instagram post:

The caption on Thunberg’s Instagram post states: “Thank you @algore for being a true pioneer. Very few people have done more. It was an honour to meet you. #climatecrisis #climatebreakdown”.

Another reverse image search on Google found the manipulated image of Thunberg and Soros on a parody website.

This article was published on French website SecretNews on August 28, 2019. The article’s French-language headline translates to English as: “Greta Thunberg is the granddaughter of leftist billionaire George Soros”.

SecretNews describes itself at the bottom of the article as “a collaborative, independent parody media outlet that brings together several contributors.”

Below is a screenshot of the article, which features the misleading image:



