Special traffic arrangements announced for Pak-Sri Lanka ODIs in Karachi

KARACHI: The series of three One-day Internationals between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to be held on Friday (September 27), Sunday (Sep 29) and Wednesday (October 2) at the National Stadium Karachi.

Karachi Traffic Police, to facilitate the viewers/commuters, has made special Traffic arrangements / diversion plan.

Parking arrangements for general public :

The following Parking arrangements have been made for the viewers of the match who have ticket of the match. To park their vehicle at designated parking places, they must have to show their original ticket and CNIC.

Parking Places & their routes

 Urdu University Ground

Viewers of Traffic District Central and West coming from Liaquatabad No.10, they can use Hassan Square, Left turn University Road, park their vehicle / motorcycle at Urdu University Ground from where they will be shifted adjacent to Expo Centre via shuttle Bus.

Viewers of Traffic District Malir and East coming from Safora, they can use NIPA and viewers coming from Sohrab Goth via Gulshan Chowrangi can use Gulshan Chowrangi, left turn University Road, AG Sindh U’ Turn, again University Road, park their vehicle / motorcycle at Urdu University Ground from where they will be shifted adjacent to Expo Centre via shuttle bus.

 Gharib Nawaz Football Stadium near Millennium Mall

Viewers of Traffic District East and Malir coming from Drigh Road via Shara-e-Faisal can use Drigh Road, right turn Rashid Minhas Road, left turn Millennium, park their vehicle / motorcycle at Gharib Nawaz Football Stadium from where they will be shifted adjacent to Bahria University Stadium Road via shuttle bus.

 Expo Center

Viewers of Traffic District South, City, West and Korangi / Defence coming via Shara-e-Faisal can use Shara-e-Faisal, Shara-e-Quaideen, Allahwali Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, PP Chowrangi, University Road, Hassan Square, Baitul Mukaram U Turn, Expo Center Gate 1, park their vehicle / motorcycle at Expo Center from where they will go out from Expo Center Gate No.2 for Stadium. Or Shara-e-Faisal, Drig Road, Rashid Minhas, NIPA, University Road to Expo Center Gate No.1.

Viewers of Traffic District Central and West coming from Nazimabad, Liaquatabad No.10, they can use Hassan Square, Left turn University Road, Baitul Mukaram U Turn, Expo Center Gate 1, park their vehicle / motorcycle at Expo Center from where they will go out from Expo Center Gate No.2 for Stadium.

 Raana Liaquat Girls College adjacent to Aga Khan Hospital, Stadium Road

Viewers of Tower, Saddar, Clifton/Defence can use New M.A. Jinnah Raod, University Road, New Town U-Turn, Stadium Road. Similarly, they can use Shara-e-Faisal, Shara-e-Quaideen, Allahwali Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, PP Chowrangi, New M.A Jinnah Road, University Road, New Town U-Turn, park their vehicle/motorcycle at Raana Liaquat Girls College adjacent to Aga Khan Hospital, Stadium Road .

DIVERSIONS :

 Karsaz

All kind of traffic coming from Nursery shall not be permitted to proceed Habib Ibrahim Rehmat ullah Road towards Stadium (Sir Shah Suleman Road). These vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road Shara-e-Faisal, left turn Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium to NIPA.

 Millennium

All kind of traffic coming from Rashid Minhas Road shall not be permitted to proceed towards Stadium. These vehicles will be diverted towards NIPA, Askri-IV (Millennium), Drigh Road to Shara-e-Faisal or Millennium, NIPA to Safora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

 New Town Chowrangi

From University Road all kind of Traffic shall not be permitted to proceed Stadium Road from New Town Chowrangi turning. Traffic will be diverted towards Jail, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight PP Chowrangi. Public coming Aga Khan Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed from New Town PS. Similarly people coming to view the match will be allowed to enter from this side after checking of their tickets, Traffic Police staff will be present to assist /help them.

NOTE: University Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road and Rashid Minhas Road will remain open for traffic.

All commuters from Central, East, Malir, South and West can use Lyari Express Way both sides from Mirza Adam Khan Chowk, Mauripur Road upto Sohrab Goth.

 Heavy Traffic

All the heavy vehicles shall not be permitted to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Square, PP Chowrangi towards University Road.

Parking of vehicles is not allowed at service roads or main roads.

In case of any inconvenience, people have been advised to dial Traffic Police Helpline Rahnuma-1915, where Traffic staff is available to guide / assist them. Moreover, they can follow Traffic Police Social Media Accounts:- WhatsApp at 0305-9266907, Tune Sindh Police FM Radio 88.6 and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice for updated information