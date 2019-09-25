Intermediate exam results to be announced before August 15 every year, PEMC decides

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (PEMC) has decided that all boards will announce intermediate examination results across the country before August 15 every year.

The decision, made during the 14th PEMC meeting on Tuesday, was taken to bring uniformity in the academic calendar. The PEMC decided that all boards would announce intermediate results before August 15 every year.

The PEMC meeting was chaired by Shafqat Mehmood, the federal minister for education and professional training. The meeting was attended by representatives of all four provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

8th grade exams to be conducted through boards

During the meeting, the PEMC also decided that eighth grade exams will be conducted through boards across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The 10th and 12th Grade exams will also be conducted through boards, while 9th and 11th grade exams will be excluded, it was decided.