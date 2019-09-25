Heavy rainfall expected in Karachi from Friday

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a press advisory Tuesday informing that more monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in northeastern and south eastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Thursday.

A westerly wave is also expected to enter upper parts of the country from Friday, it said.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rainfall is expected in various cities, including Karachi.

Heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in districts of Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Karachi on Saturday and Sunday, it further added.

Sindh:

Rain/thundershower is expected at isolated places in districts of lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Thatta, Dadu, and Karachi) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain-thundershowers (with isolated heavy fall) at scattered places in districts of lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Thatta, Dadu, and Karachi) during Friday to Monday, while at isolated places in districts of Sukkur and Larkana during the period.

Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan:

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected at scattered places in Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday.

Widespread rains/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir from Friday to Tuesday.

Isolated light rain/thunderstorm is also expected in Gilgit Baltistan during Saturday to Tuesday.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected at isolated places in districts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala on Wednesday and Thursday.

Widespread rains/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Islamabad, all districts of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha from Friday to Tuesday. Scattered rain/wind-thunderstorm also expected in all districts of D.G. Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal from Saturday to Tuesday.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa:

Rain/thundershower is expected at isolated places in all districts of Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Mardan during Wednesday and Thursday.

Widespread rains/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in all districts of Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and D.I.Khan from Friday to Monday.

Balochistan:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province in coming days. However, rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in districts of Kalat, Makran and Zhob during Saturday to Monday.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in districts of Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.Khan Islamabad and Kashmir, while urban flooding in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore during Saturday to Monday.

Heavy falls may also generate Urban flooding in districts of Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Karachi on Saturday and Sunday. Possibility of landslide in districts of Malakand, Hazara, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period.

PMD has also advised all the concerned authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.