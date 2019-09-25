Weather Forecast For Pakistan, 25 September 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are penetrating in northeastern and south eastern parts of the country and likely to intensify from tomorrow.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Rain/wind thunderstorm is expected at scattered places Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Omerkot, Karachi, While at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sailkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Dir, Sawt, Mansehra, Abbobtabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Sawabi, Charsada, Hyderabad, Shaheed benazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu districts and Islamabad.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Rain/wind thunderstorm is expected at scattered places Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelumm, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mansehra, Abbobtabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerkot, Karachi, while at isolated places in Dir, Swat Nowshera, Swabi, Charsada, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu districts and Islamabad.

Hot and dry weather is expected in plain areas of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain wind thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi dvisions and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Kashmir: Kotli 65, Panjera 06, Haraman 02, Hajira 01 Sindh: Karachi (Suranjani Town 27, North Karachi 22, Gulshan Hadeed 21, Jinnah terminal 15, University Road 13, Model Observatory, Saddar 09, Nazmiabad 08, PAF Base, Masroor Base 02), Diplo, Chhor 14, Mithi 13, Nagar Parkar 08, Punjab: Jhelum 03, Gujrat 01.

Yesterday Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 42°C, Nokkundi & Dalbandin 41°C.