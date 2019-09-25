close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 25, 2019

India's MiG-21 crashes in Madhya Pradesh

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 25, 2019

 An Indian Air Force   aircraft   crashed in Gwaliyar on  Wednesday, according to local media.  

Reports said both the pilots of the MiG-21 trainer aircraft  including a group captain and a squadron leader, managed to eject safely in the crash which took place in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Crashes involving fighter planes are not uncommon in India, which is in the midst of upgrading its Soviet-era military hardware.

Most of the accidents involve the MiGs that India bought decades ago from the Soviet Union, earning it the unflattering "flying coffin" tag.

Last July, the pilot of an MiG-21 jet died after the fighter jet crashed in northern Himachal Pradesh state.

India is investing billions of dollars in modernising its air force .

New Delhi has signed a contract to purchase 36 Dassault Rafale fighters from France for $8.8 billion.

