Firdous Ashiq receives flak on comment attributing earthquake to 'change'

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday made a strange comment on the quake, which jolted parts of Pakistan as well as Azad Kashmir, linking it with the PTI government’s buzzword ‘change’.



Towards the end of her speech here at a media training function, while referring to the quake, she said these were also signs that when any change took place, there would be restiveness underneath.

“This restiveness is a sign of change that the earth has also taken a turn. Maybe this early change is also not acceptable to it,” she quipped with a smile on her face. Her comment went viral on social media.

Awan was criticised heavily on social media for being insensitive with regards to a major tragedy. At least 30 people have been killed and over 400 injured in the 5.8 magnitude earthquakes that jolted Mirpur, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and other northern parts of Pakistan.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also expressed her displeasure over the controversial remarks by the SAPM.

“The Information SAPM's remarks on the earthquake were insensitive, absolutely inappropriate and most certainly had nothing to do with govt viewpoint. Human suffering can never be made light of,” Mazari said.

“Since Govt means collective responsibility I apologize for the shock and hurt felt by the SAPM's insensitive and inappropriate remarks on the earthquake and her jocular tone on an issue of human suffering.”

Later, through a tweet and video clip, Awan said she regretted the statement and said it had been distorted and blown out of context.

Awan said she was talking about the impact of social media, when the earthquake happened, causing anxiety among the audience as well.

“I spoke to give courage to the audience in the context of social media, but it was given the wrong colour and circulated, which I condemn. I request the media instead of circulating this statement, to circulate the statement regarding street children,” she added.