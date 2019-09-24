False ceiling at Karachi's Lucky One Mall collapses due to rain

KARACHI: After a new round of showers in the city on Tuesday, a false ceiling at Karachi’s Lucky One Mall partially collapsed, leading to a wave of fright amongst shoppers.

Footage making rounds on social media shows the lights mounted on the false ceiling in the mall — located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area — crashing down before the ceiling collapsed as well with rain water pouring down.

As per the mall’s management, repair work on the ceiling is currently underway.

The incident comes after several parts of Karachi received heavy to moderate showers, breaking the spell of heatwave that had been in effect over the past few days.