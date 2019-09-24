close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 24, 2019

False ceiling at Karachi's Lucky One Mall collapses due to rain

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 24, 2019

KARACHI: After a new round of showers in the city on Tuesday, a false ceiling at Karachi’s Lucky One Mall partially collapsed, leading to a wave of fright amongst shoppers.

Footage making rounds on social media shows the lights mounted on the false ceiling in the mall — located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area — crashing down before the ceiling collapsed as well with rain water pouring down.

As per the mall’s management, repair work on the ceiling is currently underway.

The incident comes after several parts of Karachi received heavy to moderate showers, breaking the spell of heatwave that had been in effect over the past few days. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan